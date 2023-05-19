MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uniti Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.