AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $174.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $175.35.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

