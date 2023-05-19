ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.25 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.09.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,571,000 after purchasing an additional 152,756 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

