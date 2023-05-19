Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,348 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

