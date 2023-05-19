StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.21 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of -30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

