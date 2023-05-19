Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $484.94 million, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 942.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

