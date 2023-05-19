Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,495 shares of company stock worth $1,967,261. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

