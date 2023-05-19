Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 960,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,812,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

