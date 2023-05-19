Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.