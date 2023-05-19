ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

NYSE:ALE opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 29.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,454,000 after acquiring an additional 487,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $14,378,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 168,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

