American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

