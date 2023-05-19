AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AME opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.28.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.