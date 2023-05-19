Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Alamo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ALG stock opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

