American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.12.

AMT opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

