Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AM. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after buying an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after buying an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

