A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

