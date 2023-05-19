Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.22.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.