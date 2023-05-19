AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $324.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.17.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AON will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

