Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.73. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

