Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 0.9 %

ALV stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $416,103. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after buying an additional 326,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.