StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 105,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

