Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Popular worth $32,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Popular by 1,466.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 98.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $58.75 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

