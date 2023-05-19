Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $32,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 294,317 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $18,801,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 158,747 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

