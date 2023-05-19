Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,251 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Global Payments worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $104.07 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.