Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,204 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $32,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,667,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,669,000 after buying an additional 458,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.