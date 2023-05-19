Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 59,011 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PG&E worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after buying an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,730,000 after buying an additional 733,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Trading Down 1.4 %

PCG opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

