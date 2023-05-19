Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Equifax worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

EFX stock opened at $210.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.02. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

