Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,084 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $28,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 15.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

