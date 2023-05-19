Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,905 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $153,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after buying an additional 179,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after buying an additional 152,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 380,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 108,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $274.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

