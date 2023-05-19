Garett Rosenblum Sells 4,580 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Stock

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $73,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Star Stock Performance

Shares of Star stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Star Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Get Star alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STHO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star during the first quarter valued at $18,813,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth about $9,135,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth about $7,056,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth about $6,532,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star in the 1st quarter worth about $6,173,000.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.