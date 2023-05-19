Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $152,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.4 %

COLB stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

