Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.52% of Simmons First National worth $151,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,260.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,260.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

