Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $831,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.



