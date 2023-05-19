Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 405,149 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,343,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,149 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $151,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.