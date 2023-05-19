Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,708,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $150,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

