Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $67,571.92 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,759,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

