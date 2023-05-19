Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 168,293 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $151,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.