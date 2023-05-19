Britt E. Ide Sells 1,200 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $58.37 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $51,295,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,293,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

