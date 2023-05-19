Robert Fiordalice Sells 669 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60.
Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of ONTO stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.