Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Sells $75,820.14 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
