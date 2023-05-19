Michael G. Potter Sells 4,088 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $77,263.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $994,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 1.0 %

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 819,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Corsair Gaming

CRSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.