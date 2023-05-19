Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $84,621.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,533.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.