Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) CEO Sells $85,750.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN opened at $17.98 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

