Michael F. Petrie Sells 5,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11.
MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
