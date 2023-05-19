Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SHG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

