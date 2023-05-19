StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
MSN stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.