StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

MSN stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

