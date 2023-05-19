PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday.
PNM Resources Trading Down 0.0 %
PNM Resources stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42.
PNM Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
