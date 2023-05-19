PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,115,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

