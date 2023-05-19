Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

