PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Raised to “Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 697.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 984,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 101.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 686,696 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,244,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 547,837 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

