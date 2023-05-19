One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) PT Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OLP stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

